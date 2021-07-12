Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $58.39 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

