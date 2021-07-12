Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,163 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Envestnet worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

