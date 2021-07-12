Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

