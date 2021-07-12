Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 15,451 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 996,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

