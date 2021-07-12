Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,523 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

