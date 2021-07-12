Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,659 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

