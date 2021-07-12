pulltherug.finance Price Reaches $3.92 on Major Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $37,026.63 and $204.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00011405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.