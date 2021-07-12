Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin Purchases 2,222 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64.
NYSE LUNG traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,647. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.
Pulmonx Company Profile
