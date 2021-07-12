PutinCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $283.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $488,176.37 and $283.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,250.62 or 1.00070588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

