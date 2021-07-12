Putnam Investments LLC Has $248.30 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 295,588 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $248,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $31,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

SE traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.61. 28,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $297.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

