Putnam Investments LLC Has $354.67 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485,334 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $354,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,653. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.