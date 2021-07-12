Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 126,475 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $481,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.79. 23,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,168. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $280.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

