Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 341,504 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,504 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.95% of Exelon worth $406,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.