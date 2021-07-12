Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.47.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

