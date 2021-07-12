Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quidel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 139,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

