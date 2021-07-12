QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least 2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of at least +12% (implying 2.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

QIAGEN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,984. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.11.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

