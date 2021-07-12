Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 168.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

