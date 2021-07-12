Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 11,629 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 83.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.