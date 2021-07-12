Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 12,683 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 396.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.