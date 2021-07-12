Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $7,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $6,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $19,447,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $23.10 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

