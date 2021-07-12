Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $19,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

BLK opened at $901.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $868.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

