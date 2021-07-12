Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $175.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

