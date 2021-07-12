Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $267.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

