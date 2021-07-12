Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

