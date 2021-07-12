Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. 281,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,753,057. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.