Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,160 shares of company stock worth $7,003,897 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

