Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $761,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,565. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

