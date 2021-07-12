Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 5,595 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. 3,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,582. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

