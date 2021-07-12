Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 896 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $164.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,501. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

