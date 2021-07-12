Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.50 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

