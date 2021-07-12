Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,828 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 129,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.37 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

