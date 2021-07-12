Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.