Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $849,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

