Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 15,291 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.