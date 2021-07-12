Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 25,222 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

