Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,925,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $426.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.78 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

