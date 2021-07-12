QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 224,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $5,864,749.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares in the company, valued at $20,930,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $762,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $48,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.