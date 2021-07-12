QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.80 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00898557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005448 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

