Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QIPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,609. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

