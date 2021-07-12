QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $225,638.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $225,638.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.00896277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

