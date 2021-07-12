RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

