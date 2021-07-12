RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
