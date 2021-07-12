Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $11,994.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

