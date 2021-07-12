Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

