Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00159066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,141.46 or 1.00331930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00959507 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

