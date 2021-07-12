Raymond James Boosts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $100.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE:LPI opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

