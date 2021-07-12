Raymond James Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.