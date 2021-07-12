Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:DRE opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

