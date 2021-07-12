Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

