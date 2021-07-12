Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

HCA opened at $218.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

