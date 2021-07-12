Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $183.21 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00093154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

